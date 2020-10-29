Trump supporters hoping for 2016 repeat in Monroe County

Voters to Next Tuesday’s presidential election between sitting President Donald Trump and his challenger, former Vice President Joe Biden looms big in Wisconsin, which is a key battleground state in the election. While Biden is ahead in the polls, Trump is campaigning hard in the state, including a campaign rally at the Interstate Speedway in West Salem on Tuesday.

In the 2016 election, Trump garnered 48% of the Wisconsin vote, compared to Hillary Clinton’s 47%, a nearly 27,000-vote margin. It was the first time since 1984 the state went for a Republican presidential candidate.

Countywide, Trump carried every Monroe County municipality against Clinton. Trump voters overwhelmed Clinton supporters 11,442 to 7,047, giving their candidate 61% of the vote. The vote was lopsided everywhere except the Village of Wilton, where Trump’s margin was only four votes out of a total of 208 cast.

In the previous two presidential elections – 2008 when Barak Obama was swept into office and 2012 when he was reelected – Wisconsin voted Democrat but Monroe County bucked the trend, going with the Republican candidate.

However, the majority of voters in the cities of Sparta and Tomah threw their support to Obama in those elections. That trend ended in 2016 with Sparta voters favoring Trump 1,879 to 1,644, and Tomah going with the Republican candidate 2,077 to 1,489.

Besides the presidential contest there are several other races Monroe County voters will weigh in on in next Tuesday’s election. They include:

The 3rd Congressional District (includes all but the northeastern corner of Monroe County)

Representative Ron Kind, a 12-term incumbent, who was a state prosecutor before running for Congress is facing Republican challenger Derrick Van Orden, a retired Navy Seal, who lives on a small hobby farm near Hagar City.

The 32nd Senate District (includes La Crosse, Vernon and Crawford counties and the southern half of Monroe County -- the towns of Angelo, Adrian, Tomah, Leon, Wells, Ridgeville, Wilton, Portland, Jefferson, Sheldon and Wellington and the villages of Norwalk, Wilton, Melvina and Cashton)

The Republican candidate is Dan Kapanke, owner of the La Crosse Loggers baseball team who held the senate seat from 2005 to 2011, when he lost to Democrat Jennifer Shilling in a recall election.

He faces Democrat Brad Pfaff of La Crosse who ran against Kapanke in 2004 when both were making their first bid for the 32nd Senate seat. Up until last fall, Pfaff was the secretary designee of the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection. Gov. Tony Evers nominated him for the position, but the Senate denied his nomination on a 19-14 party-line vote in November.

Pfaff has also served as the deputy chief of staff to Congressman Ron Kind and as the executive director of the U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency.

The 24th Senate District (includes parts of Jackson, Wood, Portage, Adams and Waushara counties and encompasses most of northern Monroe County, including the cities of Sparta and Tomah)

Republican Sen. Patrick Testin, a two-term incumbent from Stevens Point, is facing a challenge from Democrat Paul Piotrowski, a retired Stevens Point police officer and former city clerk.

The 70th Assembly District (includes portions of Portage, Wood and Jackson counties and the northern half of Monroe County, including Sparta and Tomah)

Republican Nancy VanderMeer, a three-term incumbent from Tomah, who is a former businesswoman and operates a small dairy farmer with her husband, is facing a challenge from Democratic newcomer John Baldus of Stevens Point. Baldus works at McCain Foods in Stevens Point.

The 96th Assembly District (includes the towns of Angelo, Adrian, Tomah, Leon, Wells, Ridgeville, Wilton, Portland, Jefferson, Sheldon and Wellington and the villages of Norwalk, Wilton, Melvina and Cashton in southern Monroe County).

Republican Loren Oldenburg, a two-term incumbent from Viroqua where he operated a dairy farm, is facing a challenge from Josefine Jaynes of Readstown, a 2020 graduate of Kickapoo High School.

Unchallenged in next Tuesday’s election are Monroe County District Attorney Kevin Croninger, Clerk Shelley Bohl, Treasurer Debbie Carney and Register of Deeds Deb Brandt who are each running for another four-year term.