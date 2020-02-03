Last year, at Southside Elementary School, a young lady’s winning design for the school’s annual “kindness shirt” contest design read, “Everybody needs kindness.” Words that everyone should live by.

This year, Mr. Ashton Luethe, a second grader at Lawrence Lawson Elementary School designed the winning t-shirt with a message just as meaningful, “Try to be a rainbow in someone’s cloud.”

Luethe said that he chose the message because it really made him think about how everyone has the power to change someone’s bad day into a good day with a simple act of kindness.

“Ashton took a lot of time thinking about the message he wanted to put on the t-shirt. This particular message really stuck with him because he is always looking for ways to help make someone’s day better,” teacher Megan Colgan said. “He looks for ways to make people laugh or to help someone in need.”

For the past two years, Southside PTO had been holding the contest only for Southside students as its building fundraiser. This year, the invitation to participate was extended to students at Lawrence Lawson and Maplewood Elementary who were given the opportunity to write slogans and design kindness messages for the chance to be this year's kindness shirt designer.

Fundraisers are traditionally done in the spring for the following school year to fund field trips, guest speakers and special projects for both the students and staff. Since all three schools will be coming together next year, they are working jointly this year with all the money going to the new Herrman Elementary PTO to help pay for next year's field trips.

“Working on this joint fundraiser has been a nice way to bring the three schools together to work on a project with such a positive message,” said Southside second-grade teacher Ashley Fawcett. “It will be wonderful to see community members around Sparta and students and staff of Herrman Elementary School wearing these shirts in the fall.”

Staff also feel it will give students an instant connection to their peers next year when they see each other wearing the kindness shirt.

As the schools are again working with Julie Burke from Lizzy's Boutique this year, the shirts are made of the same soft material as last year’s navy-blue kindness shirts that everyone loved.

Shirts can be purchased until April 2 by dropping off orders at Lizzy's Boutique, or any Sparta Elementary School. The t-shirts are $12 for youth sizes or $15 for adult sizes, with proceeds going to the Herrman Elementary School PTO

Christi Bender at Southside can answer any questions by phone at (608) 366-3450 as well as Ashley Fawcett by email at afawcett@spartan.org.