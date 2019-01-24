Tuesday evening blaze destroys rural Bangor home

An evening fire resulted in the total destruction of a rural Bangor home Tuesday.

According to Bangor-Burns Fire Chief Robert Rueckheim, the call concerning a fire at a single-family dwelling at 5975 County Road DE in Adams Valley came in around 8:30 p.m.

“It was bad. There was nothing we could do,” Rueckheim offered. “It got up into the attic and we couldn’t get at it. We had to call Dave Pfaff to come in with his backhoe to knock it down so we could get at (the fire).”

He said the cause of the fire has yet to be determined, but authorities may never know because the structure had to basically be razed in order to extinguish the blaze.

Rueckheim said owner Daniel Schroeder wasn’t home at the time of the fire, which was reported by his son-in-law.

“The report I heard was that his son-in-law heard a pop in the basement,” he said. “He went to investigate and saw flames in the basement, so he closed the door and called 911.”

According to Rueckheim, the Bangor-Burn Fire Department responded with two engines, two water tenders, two personnel carriers, two brush trucks, one reserve truck and an estimated 25 firefighters.

In addition, the West Salem Fire Department provided mutual aid in the form of a water tender.

The Bangor First Responders and the Sparta Area Ambulance Service were at the scene as well.

“It was pretty bad, The guys did a good job – they did what they’re trained to do,” said Rueckheim.

He said the family lost a cat in the fire, but a second cat was located and saved by firefighters.

“The paramedics gave it oxygen and the family took it to the vet,” said Rueckheim. “The last I heard, it was going to survive.”

Rueckheim said firefighters were on the scene until 3:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, and had to return twice after the fire rekindled.

“We went back at 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning again at 8 p.m. on Wednesday night. It rekindled in the same spot both times,” he said. “I believe they had a wood stove in the basement, and the basement was full of wood.”

Rueckheim said firefighters continue to monitor the scene in case of another flare-up.

While Rueckheim described the home as a total loss, he said the family did have homeowner’s insurance.

No one was injured as a result of the blaze.