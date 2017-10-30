Turner Wood to be sentenced Feb. 23
Mon, 10/30/2017 - 10:52am admin1
One of two men charged in the shooting death of a Sparta man during an attempted robbery last year will be sentenced Feb. 23 in Monroe County Circuit Court.
One of two men charged in the shooting death of a Sparta man during an attempted robbery last year will be sentenced Feb. 23 in Monroe County Circuit Court.
1302 River Rd.
P.O. Box 252
Sparta, WI 54656-0252
Office Number: (608) 269-3186
Fax Number: (608) 269-6876
Email: news@monroecountyherald.com