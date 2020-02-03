Two arrested in power outage

Police arrested two Town of Glendale residents early Saturday morning following a one-vehicle crash that took out a power pole near Wilton and left wide swath of southern Monroe County without electricity for over 14 hours.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, the 911 Communications center began receiving multiple alarms of power outages in the Norwalk, Wilton, Ridgeville, and Kendall areas shortly before 2 a.m. Saturday.

The sheriff’s department also responded to a medical alarm in the Oakdale Township, which was triggered by the power outage.

Then at 2:18 a.m., the communications center received a call reporting that a silver Chevy Silverado pickup truck had crashed into a power pole on Hwy. 71 near Logan Road east of Wilton. A witness told authorities the male driver had fled on foot before deputies arrived.

At around 2:30 a.m., Melissa S. Bakke from the Town of Glendale called 911 and reported she was the one who struck the pole and was now at home, according to police.

Deputies questioned Bakke and her boyfriend, William l. Rieck, who was with her, and determined Rieck was the sole driver and sole occupant of the truck when it crashed. Police said Rieck, who was not injured, claimed he fell asleep at the wheel before hitting the power pole.

Deputies cited him for reckless driving, operating a vehicle left of center and failure to notify police of a crash. Bakke received a citation for obstructing an officer.

Alliant Energy workers began restoring power by fixing power lines, poles, and other equipment.

However, according to police, as that work was taking place, a fire broke out at a nearby substation. The blaze set back repairs, and Alliant Energy estimatee the power in would be out 10 hours.

Emergency Management put a plan in place for warming centers to be opened if needed when the temperatures begin to drop in the evening hours. Authorities advised residents to check on elderly family members and neighbors in the affected areas to ensure their safety.

Power was restored to the area around 5 p.m. Saturday.