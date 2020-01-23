Friday, January 24, 2020
A Star Blends semi-tractor trailer lays on its side near the Scenic Bluffs Community Health Center in Norwalk after hitting a car Tuesday. Emergency personnel had to use the Jaws of Life to extricate the driver of the car. Contributed photo

Two hurt in Norwalk accident

Thu, 01/23/2020 - 10:40am admin1
Police chief not releasing details until investigation complete
By: 
Pat Mulvaney, Herald Editor

A two-vehicle crash in Norwalk Tuesday morning, involving a Star Blends semi-trailer and car sent two people to the hospital.

While details of the accident have yet to be released, it is known that the semi was traveling south on Hwy. 71, entering the Village of Norwalk at about 9:14 a.m. As the semi negotiated the right-hand curve in the road, it ended up on its side and struck a car before both vehicles came to rest next to the Scenic Bluffs Community Health Center.

The driver of the car had to be extricated from his vehicle using the Jaws of Life and both drivers were transported by Sparta Area Ambulance Service to Mayo Clinic Health System in Sparta. Neither of their names have been released but Norwalk Police Chief David Jones said the driver of the car, a resident of Norwalk, had a facial laceration and a possible broken femur.

At least one power pole and most of a guard rail were taken out in the crash.

The accident is still under investigation by the Norwalk Police Department and the Wisconsin State Patrol.

