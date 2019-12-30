Two injured seriously in collision near Cashton

On Dec. 29, around 3:48 p.m., the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash involving two vehicles at the intersection of State Highway 33 and County Highway D in Jefferson Township.

Upon arrival, officers located a gray 2016 Kia Sedona with heavy front-end damage next to a black 2018 Dodge Journey, which also had heavy front-end damage, in the northwest ditch.

It was found that the driver of the Kia failed to yield the right of way at a stop sign while traveling north on County Highway D and was then struck by the oncoming Dodge, which was traveling west.

The driver of the Dodge was taken to a medical facility by a Gundersen AIR medical helicopter for possible serious injuries and Sparta Area Ambulance took the passenger to a medical facility for possible serious injuries.

The two occupants of the Kia sustained minor injuries and the driver was cited for failure to yield right of way from a stop sign, causing injury.

Cashton Police Department, Cashton Fire Department, Cashton First Responders, Tri-State Ambulance, Gundersen AIR, Sparta Area Ambulance and the Monroe County 911 Communications Center assisted the MCSO at the scene.

The names of the occupants are currently being withheld as the incident remains under investigation by the MCSO.