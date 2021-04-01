Two injuries, one arrest in Little Falls crash

Two people sustained injuries and one was arrested after a two-car head-on collision Thursday, Dec. 31 in the Town of Little Falls.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred around 6:30 a.m. on Hwy. 27 north of Cty. Hwy. S when a GMC Arcadia driven by Clifford Hoover, 31, crossed the centerline when heading northbound and struck the southbound Chevy Trail Blazer in the oncoming lane.

When deputies arrived, the Arcadia was blocking both lanes of traffic and the Trail Blazer was off of the roadway against trees.

The driver of the Trail Blazer, 55-year-old Dawn M. Zillmer had to be extricated from the vehicle by the Sparta Area Fire District Department. Both she and Hoover were transported to the hospital by Sparta Area Ambulance Service.

Hoover was later taken into custody for reckless driving causing injury, operating a motor vehicle with a restricted controlled substance causing injury and felony bail jumping. He also was wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant.

The incident is still being investigated by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. The Wisconsin State Patrol and Cataract First Responders also assisted with the crash.