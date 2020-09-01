Two more races emerge for county board

Two more Monroe County Board seats will have contests after two 11th hour candidates submitted nomination papers for districts 15 and 16.

In District 16, which is being vacated by current County Board Vice-Chairman Jim Schroeder, Jen Schmitz turned in her nomination papers Tuesday before the 5 p.m. deadline, to take on Ronald Radar, who turned in his nomination paperwork Dec. 30. Both candidates are residents of Cashton where Radar is the police chief.

Former county board supervisor Craig Buswell will be taking on District 16 incumbent Mary Cook after he submitted nomination papers Monday. Buswell preceded Cook in the supervisory district, which includes the towns of Clifton and Glendale, portions of the town of Wilton and Wellington and the Village of Kendall.

The board’s other two races include District 9 where incumbent Doug Path is facing a challenge from Ron Luethe, and District 1 where Stephen Klein is facing incumbent Alan McCoy.

In Tomah’s District 13, Wayne Kling is the sole candidate after turning his nomination papers in Monday. However, potential candidates have until Friday at 5 p.m. to file nomination papers in that district. Since incumbent Dean Peterson failed to file either a declaration of non-candidacy or nomination papers, the deadline to file for the supervisory district was extended 72 hours.

District 10 incumbent Rod Sherwood turned his nomination papers in Tuesday before the deadline and will appear on the ballot.

There is no candidate for Tomah’s District 12 seat being vacated by County Board Chairman Pete Peterson. That seat could be selected through a write-in campaign. While it isn’t necessary to register with the county clerk’s office as a write-in candidate, poll workers will be informed of anyone who does and can reveal those names to voters if asked. Write-in candidates’ names will not appear on the ballot.

The ballot for the Sparta School Board election is set with four candidates running for three seats. Nancy Sikorsky is the sole incumbent whose name will appear on the ballot, after incumbents Mary Treu and Julie Leis filed declarations of non-candidacy. Newcomers Heidi Prestwood, Perry Green and Eric Solberg also will be on the ballot.

The ballot is set for the Sparta City Council election with only one aldermanic race in the city between Ward 3 incumbent Bruce Humphrey and challenger Mary Von Ruden.

The other incumbents, Ward-1 Alderman Jim Church, Ward-7 Alderman Josh Lydon and Ward 5 Alderman Matthew Hoffland have all filed nomination papers.