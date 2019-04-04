Two new faces elected to Tomah city council

The Tomah City Council will have two new alders seated when it reorganizes later this month.

Sue Holme defeated incumbent Remy Gomez in Dist. 8 and Donna Evans ousted incubment Wayne Kling for the Dist. 7 seat. The lone incumbent to retain a seat was Mary Ann Komiskey who defeated challenger Adam Gigous for the Dist. 1 seat.

Komiskey held her Dist. 1 seat with 84 votes. Upstart Gigous received 62 votes. There was one write-in for the seat.

Residents in districts 7 and 8 were seeking change in their representation, according to poll numbers.

Kling, who was first appointed to the vacant seat, received 80 votes. Evans secured 129 votes to capture the Dist. 7 race.

Like Kling, Gomez was appointed to the Dist. 8 seat. But Holme received 103 votes to 84 for Gomez.

Evans is branch manager at RIA Federal Credit Union and actively involved with the Tomah Chamber and Visitors Bureau.

Holme is executive director for a non-profit (501.c.3) animal rescue. She is a member of the Tomah Area History Museum.

Two other seats, Dist. 3 and 5 were uncontested. Travis Scholze received 111 votes in Dist. 5. Jeff Cram received 141 votes for Dist. 3.

In the city of Tomah 1,471 of 4,309 registered voters (34 percent) went to the polls, a respectable turnout.

The council reorganizational meeting is Tuesday, April 16, 6 p.m.

Tomah school district

In two key ballot items for the school district the referendum allowing the school district to exceed the revenue limit for the next four years ($1.5 million each year) passed with approximately 59 percent of the voters in favor and 41 percent opposed. Yes votes totaled 2,129 and no votes 1,499.

Money will be used to maintain and enhance educational and technology programs, school safety/security, facilities and maintain operational expenses.

School board incumbents Gary Grovesteen and Pam Buchda were re-elected to two open the Board of Education seats. Kling was also running for school board.