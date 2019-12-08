Upcoming dates for Cashton students

Cashton School District Picture and Registration Day will be held on Aug. 20, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., which will replace the usual picture day in the fall.

Lifetouch will be on hand at the middle/high school and elementary school to take individual photos of students. Students must get their pictures taken in their respective buildings.

Order forms can be picked up in each school office.

In addition to getting pictures taken, middle and high school students can pick up their class schedules, pay annual registration fees, take care of any previous bills, put money into lunch accounts, get locker information and move in to lockers on Aug. 20.

New families to the district should also attend to register their students for school. High school and middle school teachers will also be available in classrooms on Aug. 20 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. to meet and greet families.

Meet the Teacher Night at the elementary school will be held on Aug. 28 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Orientation for sixth grade and ninth grade will also take place on Aug. 20. Sixth Grade Orientation will be from 5:30 to 6:15 p.m. in the high school gym. Freshmen Orientation will be from 6:30 to 7 p.m.; also in the gym.

For students involved with this year’s play, practice will begin on Aug. 22 at 6 p.m. in the high school gym.

All senior pictures and baby pictures are due by Nov. 15 to guarantee they make it into the 2019-2020 yearbook. All senior portraits must be vertical and clothes must be appropriate for a school setting.