Update: Police respond to possible homicide scene in Tomah

At approximately 11:30 a.m. Thursday morning entry was made into a residence on Foothill Avenue in Tomah south of the Tomah VA, where earlier in the morning a deceased female had been found lying outside of the residence.

It was relayed over the police scanner at 7 a.m. that the woman had a bullet wound in her neck and the husband was still in the house. Upon entering the residence, officers discovered the body of a deceased male.

This continues to be an active death investigation and names of the deceased will not be released until pending notification of family members.

According to law enforcement, the public is not in any danger and believes this to be an isolated incident, which is still under investigation by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and Medical Examiner’s Office.

Several law enforcement units were on the scene including the Sparta and Tomah police departments and the Monroe County Sheriff's department, as well as the Bearcat armored vehicle.