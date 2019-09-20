Update: Two Monroe County accidents result in fatalities
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is releasing the names related to two separate fatal crashes that occurred on September 16.
The first crash occurred at around 7:20 am at the intersections of Hwy 33 and County Hwy PC, west of Cashton when the driver of a 2006 GMS Sierra failed to yield for a stop sign and struck a commercial truck traveling east on Hwy 33. The driver, identified as Kurt Hauge, who was ejected from the vehicle and sustained life-threatening inuries, remains hospitalized.
One of the passengers in that same vehicle, Phyllis Mellem, died in the crash and two other passengers in that vehicle sustained life threating injuries.
A second crash on Sept. 16 occurred around 11:07 a.m. on U.S. Hwy 12, just north of County Hwy G. The driver and lone occupant of the vehicle, 84-year-old Larry Jurgens, went off the road and into a ditch.
Jurgens was transported to the hospital by ambulance and passed away the next day as a result of injuries that were sustained in the crash.