Update: Wisconsin primary set to go ahead Tuesday

Wisconsin's primary will go forward Tuesday, with polling places opening for in-person voting and absentee ballots required to be postmarked by Election Day, after the state Supreme Court’s ruling halted Gov. Tony Evers efforts to delay the primary until June.

Shortly afterward, the US Supreme Court reversed a lower court ruling that had given voters six more days to turn in their absentee ballots, ruling that only those postmarked by Tuesday and arriving by April 13 be counted.

The decision came despite concerns from state and local officials that holding an election in the middle of a pandemic could put the health of poll workers and voters at risk.

“There are few things we hold more sacred and that are more American than the right to vote. People have bled, fought and died for the right to vote in this country,” Evers said in a statement. “Tomorrow in Wisconsin, thousands will wake up and have to choose between exercising their right to vote and staying healthy and safe. In this time of historic crisis, it is a shame that two branches of government in this state chose to pass the buck instead of taking responsibility for the health and safety of the people we were elected to serve.”