Valor, truth and integrity is the Guardian way

Guardians of the Children (GOC) Castle Rock Chapter live by a powerful motto, “Don’t let your silence drown out their cries.” GOC is a national biker organization dedicated to protecting victims of child abuse, which includes emotional, neglect, physical, sexual and medical abuse.

The GOC exist to educate the public about child abuse, create a safer environment for abused and neglected children and to mentor and support those children.

The local organization, out of Arkdale, was officially established in April 2015; its members provide support within a roughly 200-mile radius, which includes Monroe County. Its mission is to recognize and react to child abuse and to serve as advocates to provide strength and stability to families in crisis.

GOC members also want to improve the quality of life in the community by educating the public and making people aware of the steps to take in order to prevent, recognize and react responsibly to the reality of child abuse.

Due to the sensitive nature of the situations they deal with, members of GOC believe heavily in providing confidentially to not only the families it provides support for, but also its members and each GOC member is given a road name, which they go by instead of their legal names.

All members aim to be an answer to the prayer of an abused child or teen for courage, support and protection.

“They’ll contact us and we’ll have a sit down with the family to see if there’s anything we can do for them,” Vice President Lumberjack said. “We only do whatever they ask of us, we don’t step on toes.”

The Guardians have done a wide array of things for the families they support. They will attend court proceedings if asked, they’ll take phone calls or show up in the middle of the night if the child wants to talk or see someone, they even attended the funeral of a 4-year-old Tomah boy who was the victim of abuse.

“We’re with each child as long as they need us. Some families need us to stay with them throughout the court proceedings all the way to the end,” Sgt. At Arms Redneck said. “When they decide they don’t need us anymore, then we’ll step back, otherwise we’re with that child until they turn 18.”

Their alliance as bikers allows them the ability to call upon resources that might not generally be available to the public at large. GOC partners with children advocacy agencies, victim assistance groups and others to raise awareness on the prevalence of child abuse.

GOC assist these agencies by being one of many resources available to them and introduce the child into the organization where it has been determined it would be beneficial in order to lend support to their family and at the same time protect that child.

“We’re certainly not going to go beat anybody up, but we do want to perceive that biker image when we have 10 bikers coming into a court room with a child,” Redneck said. “We’re there for the child, we’re not there to intimidate the perp.”

After working with a child and/or their family for quite a while, the Guardians end up “adopting” them into the organization. Lil’ Guardians are given their own vest with a patch on the back and their own road name to let them know that they are part of a family.

“We want them to know that we’ll always have their back and we’re there for them when they need us,” Redneck added.

GOC is a nonprofit organization. All money raised is used to benefit the children that are directly of the GOC family and used to educate the public about prevention of child abuse.

“We need to raise money to pay for the things that we do for the children,” Lumberjack explained, adding their biggest fundraiser of the year is an annual ride, which is being held on June 20 this year. “That’s how we raise most of our money for the year.”

The 100-mile ride begins at Reel Brothers Harley Davidson in Mauston and travels up through Ontario and Wildcat Mountain State Park and loops back to Point Bluff Camping Resort with a couple stops in between. At the end of the ride, the GOC has raffles as well as door prizes.

With the money raised, the GOC host different events for the kids throughout the year. Every other month they try to have a Lils’ event where they’ll go skating, fishing, have cookouts or a game day and more.

They also host a Christmas party in Tomah, they are present at National Night Out in Tomah and participate in the Butterfest, Cranfest and Tomah Holiday parades. “We just want to do what we can to get the word out,” Lumberjack said.

Anyone who shares the same passion to make a difference in a child’s life can join the organization so long as they pass a background check first. Members do not have to personally own a motorcycle to join, but they do need to have access to one.

The GOC also have members who are called supporters; they are not required to own or have access to a bike. They do have a limited role within the chapter, but they are just as equally important as any member.

“We’re always looking for members,” Sgt. at Arms Redneck said. “We can never have enough.”

All members are required to go through a one-year probationary period prior to earning a patch. Patched members are required to attend at least 70 percent of the chapter’s events.

“That commitment goes toward the child,” Lumberjack said. “When you say you’ll be there and don’t show up, it’s more devastating to the child.”

Those who wish to wear the patch must first prove they have faith, have trust in themselves and that they are worthy as the patch is symbolic of so many things.

The black background is to symbolize the dark times abused children live in. The maroon letters are for the pain the child endured at the hands of others.

The silver lining represents a ray of hope that someday the abuse will stop. The shield and swords are the tools a guardian must use to battle those whom oppose.

The scales are unbalanced and will remain so until such time that justice is served on all those to blame. The archangel wings send a message of the highest importance: valor, truth and integrity, which is the guardian way.