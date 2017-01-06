Van Deuren named Sparta Area School District superintendent

The Sparta Area School District Board of Education announced the next superintendent of schools Thursday morning.

Dr. Amy Van Deuren will replace John Hendricks as the district administrator beginning July 1.

Van Deuren is currently the principal of West Allis Central High School. In the past, she has been a high school music director, a university professor and a school board member.

She earned a Bachelor of Music degree from UW-Madison; a Master of Music Education from the University of Utah; a law degree from the S.J. Quinney School of Law, University of Utah; and a doctorate degree in educational leadership from the National Louis University in Milwaukee.

While her current focus is on public education, she has spent five years in law and business as the owner/attorney of a law firm, and the owner/manager of a mortgage corporation.

“I’m excited about serving the Sparta Area School District as we continue to move in a positive direction for students, staff, parents and the community,” Van Deuren said. “I look forward to living in Sparta and being an active community member.”

She was one of three top candidates for the position, along with current Sparta High School Principal Sam Russ and Eden Prairie (Minn.) School District Director of Personalized Learning Randi Anderson.

The school board interviewed six of the 21 applicants for the position in mid-May. Each candidate underwent two hour-long interviews – one with the board and another with an advisory committee, composed of district staff and community members.

The final three candidates were called in back for second interviews May 22.

Hendricks, who has been the superintendent for 13 years, will be stepping down June 30. He has accepted the position of Sparta Area Chamber of Commerce CEO, which takes effect July 1.

Van Deuren’s two-year contract begins July 1, with a salary of $130,000. Hendricks’s current salary is $131,531.

“Although I wasn’t too involved in the hiring process, she obviously has an impressive resume and the board has spoken highly of her,” Hendricks said. “I’m looking forward to meeting her and I think she’s going to do excellent work for the district.”

Don Stevens, whose Portage-based firm was hired by the school district to facilitate the process, says Van Deuren’s breadth of experiences factored into her selection of the next superintendent.