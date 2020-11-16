Wednesday, November 18, 2020
Home / News / Vet clinic’s staff shines at SACS fundraiser
Front row, from left: Jana Mitchell, Amber Dvorak, Madison Schams and Becky Wroblewski. Middle: Kaylynn Cooper, Adam Dvorak, Neil Schroeder and Dr. Randy Pribbernow. Back: Julie Crocker and Dr. Terry Miller. Contributed photo

Vet clinic’s staff shines at SACS fundraiser

Mon, 11/16/2020 - 9:28am admin1

Visitors to the Sparta Veterinary Clinic might want to bring sunglasses to shield their eyes from the numerous shiny scalps that have suddenly appeared at the business.

Full text available to online subscribers only. To purchase an online subscription, please click here. If you are an online subscriber, please click here to login.

Evans Print & Media Group

1302 River Rd.
P.O. Box 252
Sparta, WI 54656-0252

Office Number: (608) 269-3186
Fax Number: (608) 269-6876
Email: news@monroecountyherald.com

 

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here