Vet clinic’s staff shines at SACS fundraiser
Mon, 11/16/2020 - 9:28am admin1
Visitors to the Sparta Veterinary Clinic might want to bring sunglasses to shield their eyes from the numerous shiny scalps that have suddenly appeared at the business.
Visitors to the Sparta Veterinary Clinic might want to bring sunglasses to shield their eyes from the numerous shiny scalps that have suddenly appeared at the business.
1302 River Rd.
P.O. Box 252
Sparta, WI 54656-0252
Office Number: (608) 269-3186
Fax Number: (608) 269-6876
Email: news@monroecountyherald.com