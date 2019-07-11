Veterans Day activities scheduled for Monday

In 1954, Congress passed a bill that changed the name of Armistice Day, which celebrated the end of World War I, to Veterans Day, a “day dedicated to the cause of world peace.”

It is still commemorated on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11 month, which this year is next Monday. Many area communities have events scheduled to highlight the day.

In Sparta, the annual Veterans Day ceremony will begin at 10:30 a.m. in front of the Monroe County Justice Center.

The event is sponsored by VFW Post 2112 and Auxiliary, and American Legion Post 100 and Auxiliary.

Ceremonies will include presentations by the winners of the Patriot's Pen and Voice of Democracy contests, a three volley firing salute and Taps.

Following the program, VFW Post 2112 will host a lunch for all veterans living in nursing homes and their guests at the Post home at 121 S. Rusk Ave. on Perch Lake. Members of the Sparta Middle School Student Council will assist at the event.

American Legion Post 100 will conduct a Flag Disposal Ceremony and will be providing a free lunch for all veterans at the Legion Post at 1116 Angelo Rd. immediately following the ceremony at the Justice Center.

The public also is welcome to attend observances at Sparta schools, including:

• Sparta High School -- 9:15 a.m. in the AA Gym. Keynote speaker Command Sgt. Maj. Paul A. Mantha.

• Meadowview Middle School -- 9 a.m. in the big gym

• Lawrence-Lawson Elementary --10:15-10:45 a.m.

• Cataract Elementary -- 1:45 - 2:45 p.m.

• Meadowview Intermediate -- 10:30 a.m.

• Southside Elementary -- 8:45 a.m.

• Lakeview Montessori -- 8:15 a.m.

• Maplewood Elementary -- 2 p.m.

In Tomah, the Veterans Memorial Dedication will be Saturday. Nov. 9. The memorial is located at 515 N. Superior Avenue. A Wisconsin Army National Guard Blackhawk helicopter will provide a low altitude flyover at 10:30 a.m. to start the ceremony.

Tomah's own Col. Jelora Coman of the National Guard will serve as emcee. The Tomah High School band will provide music and present honors along with the American Legion Color Guard and Firing Squad. Seating will be provided with bleachers courtesy of Tomah Parks and Recreation. The ceremony should last approximately 30 minutes.

Prior to the event, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., the Blackhawk helicopter will be on display to the public at the Tomah National Guard Armory at 520 Mill Street. The pilot and flight crew will be on hand to answer questions and talk about their Blackhawk.

The Tomah Middle School is having its annual Veterans Day program Monday, Nov. 11 at 8 a.m.

The Tomah VA is having its Veteran's Day recognition Monday, Nov. 11. Students will be singing for veterans. The kids will be walking to the VA at around 12:30 p.m. weather permitting, and will perform for the residents who are able to attend at approximately 1 p.m.

On Friday, Nov. 8 the Tomah VA will be holding its Veterans Day Ceremony at Building 455, Veterans Hall at 10 a.m.

The community is invited. The ceremony will include a message by American Legion Hospital Deputy Representative Ken Schoolcraft and Acting Medical Center Director Karen Long.

In Bangor, the Bangor High School will hold a Veterans Day ceremony

Monday beginning at 10 a.m. Guest speaker will be Major Eddie A. Woody from Ft. McCoy.

VFW Post 8278 and American Legion Post 40, Bangor, will be participating.