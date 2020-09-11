Veterans Day ceremony at Blyton Park Wed.

The Sparta VFW in conjunction with the Sparta American Legion and their auxiliaries will be honoring veterans at a ceremony on Wednesday, Nov. 11.

The ceremony will be switching from its usual courthouse venue to Blyton Park on the 200 block of East Montgomery Street beginning at 10:30 a.m.

Veterans Day was originally called Armistice Day, a day set aside to commemorate the end of World War I. It is now celebrated to honor all veterans of every branch of military service who have served or are serving in the U.S. military.

The ceremony will include participation by VFW Post 2112 and American Legion Post 100. Prayers for the nation’s veterans will be offered by Father Berns from St. Patrick’s Catholic Church.

The ceremony will end with a rifle salute and the sounding of taps for deceased veterans.

Organizers ask the public to please remember that the COVID-19 virus is still affecting numerous community members. They encourage those attending to wear a mask and maintain appropriate physical distancing.