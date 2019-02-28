Vino Anjo provides a unique social gathering place for Tomah

Joline Powell could certainly fit the role as world traveler.

Born and raised in Green Bay, Powell has lived in three countries, Italy, Germany and Canada.

Powell ran a theater company in Germany, is a flight attendant for American Airlines (based in Chicago) and serves in the Wisconsin Air National Guard in Madison.

But despite building up a healthy number of frequent flyer miles, Powell finds herself grounded in Tomah and the owner of a new business, Vino Anjo, located at 800 Superior Ave., in the Lynch Building.

Restoration of the building has been a work in progress for several months. The wine bar opened for business in January. A grand opening is set for Friday, March 8 with the doors open at 4 p.m. A ribbon cutting is at 5:15 p.m. Music will be provided by Under Paris Skies from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Food will be catered by Mandy's Cafe, another Tomah business that recently opened.

Along with a wide selection of wines, Powell will work with a different craft brewery each month to feature their beers.

The goal is for Vino Anjo to provide a unique social setting.

"This is a new business to Tomah and unique in the fact that we are specifically a wine bar," Powell said. "Instead of being a regular bar type of setting with tables and chairs I opted for a more comfortable atmosphere where you almost feel as if you're in someone's living room. This is a brand new concept to Tomah and it's the only wine bar that we have. There has been a wonderful response and I'm looking forward to serving Tomah for years to come."

Powell's time in Italy provided an education on wine and the culture of relaxation.

"I was lucky enough to live in Italy for a number of years where I developed a passion for learning about wine and how enjoying it together is the way of life in the Italian culture," Powell said. "This is my first endeavor at owning a business and it's my desire to bring that love of people coming together in a relaxed environment with good wine."

Powell expressed thanks for those who provided guidance before Vino Anjo opened its doors.

"Once I was able to navigate through all of the paperwork and financials, I experienced a relatively smooth process. That said, I am lucky enough to have a wonderful support system who endlessly cheered me on."

Powell urges people to keep watch on upcoming activities after the grand opening. Other planned entertainment includes Celtic folk music and cellist Shara Sarazin St. Patrick's Day weekend and a piano performance by Tyler Boegler of Sparta.

Powell is starting with limited hours, Thursday, Friday and Saturday 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. She plans to slowly expand the hours over time as business grows.