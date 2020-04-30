Virtual graduation planned for Tomah seniors

Tomah high school seniors may have the opportunity for graduation recognition - twice.

THS principal Robert Joyce outlined plans for the Tomah school board at its reorganization meeting Monday night. The first senior recognition is set for Thursday May 14. That is the day seniors are scheduled to pick up graduate caps and gowns at the high school. Seniors will be required to respect social distancing per guidelines in place by that date.

The plan then includes having a small makeshift stage erected in the parking lot by the THS commons entrance for seniors to cross abiding by social distance rules.

The ceremony will be taped and then replayed via a stream feed Saturday, May 23 at 10 a.m. That will include taped speeches by the class president, valedictorian and salutatorian.

"It will not be the same by any stretch," Joyce said. "But it is still a time to recognize our seniors."

Seniors will receive their diplomas after May 22, when final grades are completed, Joyce added.

"We will most likely distribute the diplomas to students when they turn in their Chromebooks and other school materials the week of May 26. Any students who are not able to make it to the school will have their diplomas mailed home," Joyce said.

A second ceremony remains tentative at this date. Based on the status of COVID-19 health restrictions later in the summer, possible dates for an outdoor ceremony are July 18 or Aug. 8 for seniors and parents only. Joyce said district administration hopes to more definitive details on that plan next week to provide to parents.

Joyce also announced that Isaiah Nick and Malachi Roman are the class of 2020 valedictorian and salutatorian respectively. This is the final class that will recognize the val/sal distinction. The district will switch to the laude honor recognition with the 2021 senior class.

It was the first meeting for recently elected school board members Rick Murray, Mike Gnewikow and Susan Bloom. Board officers were elected. Aaron Lueck remains board president, Pam Buchda vice president, Brian Hennessey treasurer and Gary Grovesteen clerk. Other administrative duties included setting committee assignments.

The board also approved that May 26 will be the final instructional day for students in the shortened COVID school year. In other pandemic related details, superintendent Cindy Zahrte noted students will not have the opportunity for end of the year field trips. She encouraged parents to research virtual field trips for their children if there is technology access.

Zahrte also recognized the continued effort of Tomah teachers to keep in touch with students since the onset of pandemic restrictions.

A conventional school year ended March 19. District staff put in place a plan to make sure students had access to educational materials the following week. That timely response put Tomah "ahead of the game," Zahrte said. "We made a decision to get our Chromebooks to students immediately after our decision to suspend classes."

As a parent juggling work with at-home education, Lueck shared what many parents now realize.

"It's a lot of work," Lueck said.

Responding to a question regarding Summer Pack programs, a decision at this stage is uncertain, Zahrte added. The focus of summer interaction could be more on helping students keep on track with class work and less on enrichment programs. There is a possibility of summer enrichment programs in August. Nothing is firm at this time.

Zahrte also mentioned there is a possibility teachers could be allowed into their classrooms next week if nothing more than a small step toward their routine prior the pandemic shut down.

The potential fiscal fallout from COVID is something that will require school districts across Wisconsin and nationwide to keep a fine point on their pencils.

"We really need to be focused on what this means for 2021," said business manager Greg Gaarder. "Something like this puts focus on the importance of our small businesses to generate our tax base."

The meeting was the first that included attendance of incoming superintendent Mike Hanson. He does not formally take over for the retiring Zahrte until early July.