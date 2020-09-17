Virtual mushroom identification session offered to local foragers

For this free virtual event, Mississippi Valley Conservancy invites the public to forage for wild mushrooms on the morning of Oct. 10 and bring their findings to a virtual mushroom identification session with Thomas Roehl of the UW-La Crosse Mycology Club.

Advance registration is required to receive foraging tips and an invitation to the Zoom video conference that will take place from 1-2:30 p.m. on the same day. The video conference will give participants the opportunity to share their findings and get assistance with mushroom identification from an expert. This event is part of the Conservancy’s 2020 “Linked to the Land” series of outdoor experiences on the many nature preserves it protects for wildlife habitat, scenic beauty, education, and recreation in the Driftless Area.

Mushroom hunting is a popular way to enjoy the seasons. In October, foragers in Wisconsin’s Driftless Area may be lucky enough to find such varieties as honey mushrooms, chicken-of-the-woods, hen-of-the-woods, turkey tail, and puff ball mushrooms. There are also a number of look-alikes that can be poisonous, so the opportunity to have an expert available to verify findings is essential before consuming any found mushrooms.

Thomas Roehl has been mushroom hunting for nine years since taking a class on fungi while an undergraduate at the University of Virginia. After graduating, he started a blog (Fungus Fact Friday, https://www.fungusfactfriday.com) and became a foray leader at the Mycological Association of Washington D.C. He recently moved to La Crosse to pursue a master's degree in mycology.

The Conservancy’s 27 nature preserves offer the public opportunities to get outdoors to enjoy time in nature with social distancing. Foraging is just one of many low-impact activities that anyone can enjoy for free throughout the year on the public protected lands.

Foraging tips and a Zoom link will be sent to all registered participants in the week before the event. Registration will be limited to 50 participants to allow time for all to share their findings with Thomas Roehl.

REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED for this FREE event by Oct. 5 on the “Events” page at www.mississippivalleyconservancy.org. With questions, contact Sarah Bratnober at sarah@mississippivalleyconservancy.org or call 608-632-4877.

Founded in 1997, Mississippi Valley Conservancy is a nationally accredited nonprofit regional land trust that has permanently protected over 21,000 acres of scenic lands in southwestern Wisconsin by working with private landowners, businesses and local communities on voluntary conservation projects. The focus of the Conservancy is to conserve the bluffs, forests, prairies, wetlands, streams and farms that enrich our communities, for the health and well-being of current and future generations. www.mississippivalleyconservancy.org.

The UWL Mycology Club is a student organization at UW-L open to the community that promotes the appreciation of fungi. The club holds various events throughout the year, including forays, movie events, culturing demonstrations, and more. Itsr activities have been put on hold due to the pandemic, but it hopes to start back up this semester. Check our Facebook page for details: https://m.facebook.com/uwlaxmycology/