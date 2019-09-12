Volunteers play essential role in Second Harvest Mobile Food Pantry

The first Tuesday of each month can be a little hectic for Darold Kukowski.

The Tomah Lions Club member is coordinator for the Second Harvest Mobile Food Pantry held at the Gold Building at Tomah's Recreation Park. The pantry is a key food resource for many people in and around Monroe County. The line of people into the Gold Building generally begins to take shape anywhere from 30 minutes to an hour before doors open.

Then from 4 p.m. until all are served or until food is gone the line of people is steady. It generally takes approximately one hour to 90 minutes for the people to make their way through the line. One of Kukowski's main duties is finding volunteers to help distribute food to people in line.

Some months are more challenging than others. Between 50 to 70 volunteers is an ideal number each month to have on site, he said. For the most part meeting that goal was accomplished in 2019.

"This was another successful year for the Tomah Lions Club sponsored Second Harvest Mobile Pantry," Kukowski said. "This would not have been possible without the 50 -70 volunteers needed each month."

Volunteers come from a cross section of individuals and organizations.

Cadets from the Fort McCoy Challenge academy help eight months of the year when they are on base. Other volunteers each month come from Wal-Mart distribution center, Festival Foods and Molter's Fresh Market, Kukowski added. "Donating many volunteer hours help make the mobile pantry run smoothly," Kukowski said.

In addition, volunteers from the Tomah FFA donate hours, four times each year. Other volunteers come from the local Scout pack, church groups and other organizations.

Kukowski expressed thanks to Dan Murphy, from the Tomah Park and Recreation Department for many hours of devoted assistance.

Kwik Trip, Festival Foods, Molter's Fresh Market and Wal-Mart DC provides donated water, milk and snacks each month for volunteers.

"The snacks are a small thank you of appreciation for the help they give," Kukowski said.

Looking ahead to 2020, January, February, July and August are months when the Challenge Academy cadets will be able to help. If you or your group are interested in lending a helping hand contact Kukowski at 262-470-1714.