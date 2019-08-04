Volunteers rally for Tomah museum move

It's age old wisdom that many hands make light work.

That statement was put to a test over five days starting March 20 with a group of movers and shakers in Tomah's historical circle. A more accurate description would be the packers and movers. The crew of volunteers converged at former Tomah Area Historical Museum at 1112 Superior Ave.

After the packers and movers completed their task, the museum is now at its new home, the former Shutter building, 321 Superior Ave. Still a couple months from welcoming visitors, the largest task is complete after over seven loads of displays and historical artifacts were hauled in a 28 foot trailer over five days.

Museum director Jim Weinzatl along with Sharon Larkin and Don Tralmer, members of a building committee that at one time considered a new building met Tuesday at the new site to provide a brief tour. They were joined by one of many volunteers who assisted, Mary Monroe.

The anticipation was evident as they discussed the team effort needed to meet a tentative opening day of June 15

The group is aware of work that must be tackled. Three major tasks include interior painting, changing existing lights to LED for increased efficiency and upgrading a unisex bathroom to meet required codes.

As they spoke two men were busy with prep work prior to painting the ceiling.

"When we started packing it all began to sink in," said Larkin.

In the April museum newsletter Weinzatl made sure to list volunteers who assisted and offered an apology for anyone omitted. Along with Weinzatl, Tralmer, Larkin and Monroe, other volunteers included Ron Tralmer, Terry Larkin, Mark Tralmer, Al Hyatt, Kathleene Hyatt, John Wilson, Greg Dingee, Paul Rice, Mike Bergum, Sue Guthrie, Anna Mae Rudolph, Ken Kuhn, Natalie Divyak, Jan Prell, Evelyn Noyes, Junior Noyes, Joan Hanson, Margaret McDaniel, Ruth Gamerdinger, Kathy Blackdeer, Frank Dibenedetto, Sue Holme, Ron Blado and four employees from Wal-Mart Distribution center.

"We all pitched in with the project. It was an excellent crew," said Don Tralmer. "Everybody had their assignments. We had packers and movers."

A joint committee of the museum board of directors and building committee was held Wednesday to "find out where we are at and where we are going," Weinzatl said.

Curator Kathleene Hyatt will oversee where displays will go, Weinzatl added.

Right now all the displays are boxed and/or stored in the front and rear of the building. Tralmer recalled two of the more challenging items in storage moved from the former location. One a cast iron bath tub stored up stairs. The other an approximate 400 pound cornerstone dated from 1890 with the letters A. Smith that once set at the former Avenue Tavern.

Another cornerstone came from a former blacksmith building razed for the new south side Tomah Kwik Trip. That is dated 1901 with the name John Mick and weighs much less.

The Shutter building provides approximately 77,000 square feet for historical displays. It was noted outlying communities around Tomah will be encouraged to provide items to showcase their history. There is ample room, Monroe said. It was also mentioned Carolyn Habelman has a significant donation of land records for the museum.

The group concedes the move is bittersweet in that a historical museum was the dream of Frosty and Joyce Mades, who donated their business at 1112 Superior Ave. Larkin knows the decision would have the Mades' blessing.

"They would be thrilled with this move," Larkin said. "They had the foresight to see what this could be."

Museum advocates are not resting on their laurels. They are still actively seeking cash donations to help with museum expenses. Two anonymous donors will match up to $70,000 raised.

They are also excited about the solid prospect of a buyer for the former museum building that will feature antiques and artistic crafts. Another business to attract people to Superior Avenue, Monroe said

Mark Saturday, May 4 on the calendar for the museum combination garage/brat/bake sale from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the parking lot of the new location. They are also looking for items for the garage sale, minus clothing or televisions. Bring items for consideration to the museum the week of the sale. They will also accept baked goods to sell.

Other dates to remember, the Little Red School House opens Wednesday, May 29 for the season 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Tony Cooper will present a program on the Treaty of Versailles on June 30.

Chad Lewis is the presenter at Ground Round on Paranormal Wisconsin July 14. 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 and include dinner. Reservations are required. For more information call 372-1880.