Volunteers revive Warrens Community Meal

At the outset the Warrens Community Meal was a catalyst for communal fellowship.

The event was started by Living Stones Fellowship Church, according to Warrens resident Barb Fink, who was also a longtime volunteer at the meals. Thirty-five people attended the very first meal.

But eventually planning and preparation for the monthly meal exceeded the volunteer base, Fink said. A community meal was held last spring at the Warrens Lions Log Building. Plans for future meals were in limbo at that point, she added.

Deanna Donaldson was longtime coordinator for the meals under the umbrella of Living Stones Fellowship. When she opted to step away the Cranberry Country Lioness Club picked up the mantle. Still it was difficult to keep the meals going and they were discontinued. But after a hiatus the meals have been revived.

The Cranberry Country Lioness Club is now coordinating the meals.

"The Lioness wanted to see the dinners continue after Deanna Donaldson and her group stepped down, said Lioness president Sara Moseley. "The Lioness are taking over doing the meals, just helping to facilitate to keep them going."

The log building welcomed the return of the meal Wednesday, Nov. 13. Future dates are set for Dec. 4, Jan. 8, Feb. 12 and March 11.

The plan down the road is to have different sponsors for each meal, Fink said.

Moseley Roadside Market and Rex Moseley Fruit and Vegetable Farm sponsored the Nov. 13 meal. The upcoming meal on Wednesday, Dec. 4 will have a Christmas theme, Fink said, adding she expects preparation to be a community effort among volunteers from a cross section of Warrens organizations.

The Jan. 8 meal will be sponsored by Grace Bible Church. Sponsors are needed for the February and March meals.

"We are going to plan to hold one each month," Fink said, adding the goal is to have between 100 to 150 people attend.

The goal of fellowship is providing an open door.

"We will not turn anyone away," Fink said, but also added Warrens area residents are the primary focus.

Meal delivery is not ruled out, but organizers encourage people to make the drive to Warrens. Finding a good reason to get outside is important during the long winter season.

"People lead such busy lives, some don't even know their neighbors," Fink said.

Meals will be served approximately from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The menu will depend on who is on the list for food preparation. Don't come expecting a multi-course meal.

"We wanted to simplify the (preparation) process to get people interested," Fink said. "We know it's harder for older folks and younger folks lead such busy lives."

There is no set cost for the meals. People are encouraged to leave a freewill offering to defray meal costs. The log building is located at 601 Pine St. For more information or interested in sponsoring a meal or helping with set up and clean up call Fink, 378-4671 or Moseley (608) 343-6673.