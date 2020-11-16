Volunteers start to hang Tomah Holiday Lights displays

Volunteers began the task of putting up Christamas displays for Tomah Holiday Lights at Winnebago Park

Along with the lights organizers encouraged community involvement for two new displays at Winnebago Park.

This year the group is including a display of wooden Christmas cards and a Christmas tree display.

Organizers encourage community members to use their creative skills to create wooden Christmas cards

These “cards” will be painted on 2’x4’ wooden boards. The lights committee supplied the boards. Community members willwere asked to paint a festive holiday scene on the board to mimic the front of a Christmas card.

Christmas trees in Winnebago Park

The goal of the Holiday Lights committee is to have a variety of community members, organizations and businesses sponsor and decorate trees to share the holiday spirit in Tomah.

Sponsorship for the trees will be $75. The Lights Committee will provide the tree, the stand and extension cords if you choose to use lights.

Trees will be up by Friday and should be decorated by Friday, Nov 27 for the grand opening and lights are turned on. Again they encourage tree sponsors to be original with decorations. All community members, organizations and businesses are welcome to participate. On Monday, Dec. 21, the trees will be donated to local families in need.

We hope this will be a fun activity that provides community spirit and a festive atmosphere. If you wish to decorate a tree, please call Reid at 608-344-0947 or email holidaylightstomah@gmail.com by Nov. 18.

The Holiday Lights committee is hopeful both activities enhance community spirit and a festive atmosphere.