Vote on nursing home bonding delayed

The Monroe County Board delayed a vote to bond up to an additional $4 million for a proposed county-run senior care facility Wednesday after some supervisors raised concerns about an independent care unit in the project and a general lack of information to make an informed decision.

It appeared the bonding resolution was going to fall short of the three-quarters majority support needed to secure the borrowing before Supervisor Jen Schmitz made a motion to delay the vote until next month.

That action came on the heels of a lengthy debate in which a number of supervisors said they would refuse to support the resolution under the project’s currently proposed configuration, which included a 50-bed long-term care unit, a 24-bed assisted-living unit and a 24-bed independent living unit.

While Supervisor Nodji VanWychen said she was not against bonding $4 million or having a county-run nursing home, she argued that 50 beds in the long-term care unit was not enough given the county’s rapidly aging population. She also didn’t think independent living units should be part of the project and called for the whole county board to be involved in decisions on the scope of the project as well as the building design.

Supervisors Mary Cook and Dave Pierce echoed VanWychen’s objections to the independent care unit being included, saying that should be left to the private sector. Cook added she would support an 80-bed long-term care unit.

The county’s financial advisor, Brad Viegut of Robert W. Baird and Co., told the board that if the $4 million bonding was approved, it would be combined with the $16 million in bonding the board approved in 2017. The estimated interest rate on the combined $20 million borrowing would be 2.42%, an historically-low level, according to Viegut, which would result in an annual debt service payment of $1.28 million.

Supervisor Toni Wissestad, chairperson of the Rolling Hills Nursing Home Committee, addressed concerns raised last month, including the water agreement with the City of Sparta, which now has been signed.

She also said the mix of services proposed for the new facility were configured to make it operationally efficient, reducing the debt levy and ultimately making the facility financially self-sustaining. Wissestad pointed out that it would cost $28 million to bring the present nursing home up to code but even that investment wouldn’t address the inefficiencies of the aging facility.

Voting for the resolution, she said, is not about the design itself but would allow the design phase to begin.

Supervisor Bret Larkin objected to the resolution, saying it was fiscally irresponsible to raise taxes during an unprecedented economic recession. He alluded to an April 2017 countywide non-binding referendum in which 65% of voters approved of building a new estimated $20 million senior care facility that, at the time, would have had a bond repayment of $1.5 million a year over a 20-year period.

He said the referendum was conducted during an economic boom, inferring it likely wouldn’t garner the same support today. Larkin also suggested low interest rates were more conducive to selling than building and proposed letting a private entity develop and operate a new facility.

Rolling Hills Nursing Home Director Linda Smith said if the county board doesn’t move forward on a new facility, taxpayers are still going to have to support the present nursing home, which is an inefficient building whose future maintenance costs will rise exponentially.

She reiterated the goal of a new facility is to be financially self-sustaining and she was open to whatever configuration of services the board wanted but said approval of the bonding resolution was needed to get the project moving forward.

Supervisor Rod Sherwood, a former member of the Rolling Hills committee who was involved in the preliminary design process of the proposed facility, said a yes vote on the resolution would be giving a blank check to the committee and the county would never get the facility it wants. He called the process backward, saying getting a cost for the facility should come first, followed by the vote on funding it.

Supervisor Mary Von Ruden, a member of the Rolling Hills committee, said the planning had already been done over two years ago before the board approved the initial $16 million bonding and supervisors knew the configuration of services was to ultimately get the nursing home off the levy.

While she said she had no problem with a one-month delay on the vote, she wanted supervisors to attend the next Rolling Hills committee meeting to offer input into the design.

The motion to delay passed on a 10-6 vote. Alan McCoy, Cedric Schnitzler, Wally Habhegger, Von Ruden, Remy Gomez and Sharon Folcey voted against it, while Schmitz, Larkin, Sherwood, VanWychen, Pierce, Wissestad, Cook, Ron Luethe, Mark Halverson and Adam Balz voted yes.