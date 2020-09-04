Voters brave the polls despite virus concerns

Despite a lack of experienced poll workers and confusion over whether Tuesday’s election would even happen, the clerks in Monroe County’s two cities were prepared to welcome voters on election day.

On Monday, Gov. Tony Evers’ ordered in-person voting be delayed until June 9 because of fears over the spread of COVID-19 and the lack of volunteers willing to risk their health working at the polls. Hours later, the conservative majority on the Wisconsin Supreme Court overruled Evers’ order and the election was back on.

That was followed by a U.S. Supreme Court decision in a case brought by Republicans, asking that a lower court’s ruling to extend absentee voting through April 13 be thrown out. The court’s conservative majority allowed absentee ballots to be counted if they were received by 4 p.m. on April 13, however, it ruled only ballots postmarked by April 7 will be counted.

Municipalities won’t be able begin the vote count until after 4 p.m. April 13.

Still, preliminary voter turnout was relatively decent in Sparta and Tomah, considering the impediments. Sparta had a 36% turnout, while Tomah’s was 43%.

That’s compared to the 2016 April election, which was bit of an anomaly. During that election, Tomah saw a 63% voter turnout, while Sparta’s was 59%. That election also had a presidential choice on the ballot, which included races in both parties, as well as mayoral elections in both cities and a school referendum in Tomah.

Sparta City Clerk Julie Hanson said the polling station at the Sparta Barney Community Center had a steady flow of voters throughout Tuesday. Exactly 500 residents came out to cast their ballots in person, while over 1,000 absentee ballots had been received.

Besides one statewide and one countywide referendum, City of Sparta voters had a school board race and one aldermanic race to decide.

The City of Tomah, which had also had a school board race as well as mayoral, aldermanic and county board supervisor races, ended up with a total of 1,874 ballots cast on Tuesday. Among those were about 630 people who voted in person and another 1,250 or so who voted absentee.

Polling stations in both cities took extra precautions, disinfecting pens between voters or handing out pencils that voters could keep, installing plexiglass sheets between poll worker stations and voters and ensuing social distancing was maintained. Still, a lot of the regular poll workers decided not to show up.

Tomah City Clerk JoAnn Cram said she only had three certified chief inspectors who showed up and had only one regular election worker at each of the three polling stations set up in the Recreation Building at the Tomah Fair Grounds. She held a training for new volunteers on Sunday at 2 p.m.

“We had enough volunteers and enough people to staff appropriately,” she said. “We were very fortunate the volunteers stepped forward that did.”

She added that there were never more than three voters in the building at once and the longest wait was five minutes.

Hanson dealt with a similar shortage of staff in Sparta where she only had six regular poll workers. Among her volunteers were five staff members from the Sparta Free Library, Mayor Kristen Gust and City Administrator Todd Fahning. She said most of her volunteers had a half-hour crash course in what to do.

According to Cram, the confusion couldn’t have happened in a worse election in Tomah because of the eight different ballot styles used to cover aldermanic and supervisory districts.

“This was the perfect storm,” she said. “It was the worst election it could have happened at and the most complicated election in the four-year process.”

She said her staff will total up the ballots next Monday and then it’s on to the November election.