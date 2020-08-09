Voters can begin requesting absentee ballots for fall election

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced a lot of changes in American’s lives, including the way they vote. Record numbers of Wisconsin voters cast their ballots through absentee voting in April’s election and municipal clerks statewide are preparing for another onslaught of mail-in voting for the Nov. 3 contests.

In preparation for that, the Wisconsin Elections Commission sent out absentee voting applications and information to 2.6 million registered voters in the state. That has caused some confusion from voters who have already requested an absentee ballot.

Election officials are encouraging people to check the My Vote Wisconsin website, which will show if they already have an absentee ballot request on file. Still, sending in the paper application the Election Commission sent out won’t affect someone who already requested an absentee ballot.

In-person voting will still be in effect on Nov. 3 with polling stations taking precautions against the spread of COVID-19. Many municipalities will have drop boxes where voters can drop off their absentee ballots right up through election day.

People who request an absentee ballot can still vote at the polls as long as they haven’t returned it.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot is Oct. 29, and ballots must be returned by 8 p.m. on election day at the latest. Election officials caution people to get absentee ballots in as early as possible to ensure they arrive on time.

To request an absentee ballot, visit myvote.wi.gov to request a ballot online and click on “Vote Absentee”. Enter your name and date of birth. Upload a picture or file of your acceptable photo ID. Otherwise, contact your city, village or town clerk to get an application.

For those who need to register to vote first, contact your city, village or town clerk and fill out a voter registration form. Wisconsin also allows people to register at the polls on election day.

To request an absentee ballot or to register to vote, a photo ID is required, or a copy of your photo ID for those mailing in their applications.

Acceptable forms or ID include a Wisconsin drivers license, state ID card, US Passport or veterans ID card.

The deadline for counties to get ballots to municipalities is Sept. 16 and municipal clerks can begin sending out ballots as soon as they have them.