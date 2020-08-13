Voters go for incumbents in county races

Monroe County voters Tuesday went with the incumbents in two countywide races for treasurer and register of deeds in the Republican primary election.

Monroe County Treasurer Debbie Carney and Register of Deeds Deb Brandt won their races, which effectively will give each another four-year term since they face no Democratic competitors in the November general election.

Carney, who was appointed the position in May 2019 after the retirement of Annette Erickson, beat out challenger Mindy Hemmersbach in a race separated by 45 votes. Carney won 2,450 to 2,405. Her biggest gain was in the City of Tomah, where she outdistanced Hemmersbach 2 to 1, garnering 548 votes to Hemmersbach’s 276.

In Sparta, Hemmersbach picked up a slighter majority of the votes, gaining 486 to Carney’s 413. Hemmersbach garnered more support from the villages and towns, where she gained 31 and 123 more votes, respectively.

“I appreciate every person who voted for me for Monroe County Treasurer,” said Carney. “I will continue to serve the County thru dedication and hard work.”

Brandt, who is completing her second term as register of deeds, had a more decisive victory against challenger Beth Ford with a vote of 2,799 to 2,068. Brandt took both cities, winning Sparta 532 to 382 and Tomah 514 to 296. The two candidates split the vote in the villages but Brandt carried the towns 1,799 to 1,224.

I would like to thank the people of Monroe County for taking the time out of their busy schedules to exercise their right to vote in Tuesday’s primary election,” said Brandt. “I’m happy that the voters recognize that I have been working hard as the Monroe County Register of Deeds for the past seven and a half years, and that I truly am dedicated to my profession.

“I will continue to rely on my knowledge and experience to carry out the statutory duties and the administrative duties as the Register of Deeds to the best of my ability. I would like to encourage the citizens of Monroe County to reach out to their elected officials so that together we can continue to do great things! I greatly appreciate all of the votes of confidence and look forward to continuing to serve as the Monroe County Register of Deeds.”

In the other two county Republican primary elections, District Attorney Kevin Croninger and County Clerk Shelley Bohl ran unopposed. There were no candidates running in the Democratic primary.

Kind, Van Orden to face off for 3rd Congressional District; Pfaff, Janes advance in state legislative races

Monroe County voters for the most part followed districtwide trends Tuesday, casting the majority of ballots for the winners in primaries for the 3rd Congressional District, the 32nd Senate District and the 96th Assembly District.

Democratic primary voters overwhelmingly went for 12-term incumbent Ron Kind of La Crosse for the 3rd Congressional District. He decisively beat out opponent Mark Neumann, carrying the district by 80%. In Monroe County, he beat Neumann, a physician form La Crosse, by a vote of 2,170 to 366.

Kind’s opponent in the November general election will be Derrick Van Orden, a retired Navy Seal and self-proclaimed Trump Republican from Hagar City, who beat out Jessi Ebben in the Republican primary. Ebben is a public relations specialist from Eau Claire.

Van Orden won the district by 66% but only beat Ebben by 54% in Monroe County. The final tally in Monroe County was Van Orden 2,402 and Ebben 2,009.

While Monroe County leans Republican, the 3rd Congressional District as a whole, with its largest population centers in La Crosse and Eau Claire, leans Democrat. The last Republican to hold the seat was Steve Gunderson, who served eight terms from 1981 to 1997.

In the three-way race in the Democratic primary for the 32nd Senate District seat, vacated by Democrat Jennifer Shilling earlier this year, Brad Pfaff rolled to an easy victory after garnering 63% of the vote districtwide. The 32nd Senate District includes La Crosse, Vernon and Crawford counties and the southern half of Monroe County.

Pfaff of La Crosse, who was the secretary designee of the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, was followed by Jayne Swiggum, a nurse from Gays Mills with 32.3% of the vote and Paul Weber of La Crosse who only managed a 4.7 % showing.

In Monroe County, 458 voters cast their ballots for Pfaff, while 218 voted for Swiggum. Weber received 54 votes.

Pfaff will take on Republican Dan Kapanke in the November general election. Kapanke ran unopposed in the primary.

Pfaff ran against Kapanke in 2004 when Kapanke won his first bid for the 32nd Senate seat.

In the 93rd Assembly District, 18-year-old Josefine Janes of Readtown, a recent graduate of Kickapoo High School, won the Democratic primary defeating organic farmer and former teacher Tucker Gretebeck of Cashton with 55.7% of the vote.

Janes lagged behind Gretebeck in Monroe County, 389-327, but managed to make up the deficit in the rest of the district. She will take on one-term Republican incumbent Loren Oldenburg, a Viroqua farmer, in the Nov. 3 general election.

The 96th Assembly district, which is part of the 32nd Senate District includes the towns of Angelo, Adrian, Tomah, Leon, Wells, Ridgeville, Wilton, Portland, Jefferson, Sheldon and Wellington and the villages of Norwalk, Wilton, Melvina and Cashton in southern Monroe County.