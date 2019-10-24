Waddell retiring from police work, not daily work

Law enforcement and dairy farming share a few occupational traits.

First is a commitment to an occupation that is seven days a week.

Another is on the bad days you can find yourself stepping through a lot of..., well you know what.

Finally, on the good days both jobs bring a great deal of satisfaction. Ron Waddell knows all this first hand. If fate would have taken a different direction Waddell could have been milking cows as he just turns 50-years-old.

But Waddell chose a career in law enforcement and is nearing the end of that career. Waddell has announced his retirement from the Tomah Police Department in early December after a 28 year career as a police officer. The majority of those with the TPD. Waddell has been a lieutenant since 2007.

"I did know early I would stay in Tomah," Waddell said.

At the outset of his career he worked part-time in Wonewoc and New Lisbon before being hired in Tomah. Waddell graduated from Royall High School in 1987. Initially he thought about the health care field and enrolled at what was then Western Wisconsin Technical College's nursing program. He also served in the Wisconsin Army National Guard six years.

But he soon discovered, "working with body parts was not my cup of tea," Waddell said.

But a close family friend, Rick Tyler, was Elroy police chief at the time and suggested he enroll in WWTC's (now WTC) police science program. The rest they say is history. But that history had a blip when Waddell conceded he considered a return to dairy farming. He worked on dairy farms as a youth and enjoyed the lifestyle.

But while police work and dairy farming are not jobs that allow weekends off, Waddell figured over time he would have more control over work schedule.

"I still missed kids events (as a police officer), but not as many," Waddell said.

Waddell worked for six police chiefs, starting with Steve Rinzel. Howie Erickson, Eric Johnson, Chris Anderson, Wes Revels and Mark Nicholson followed over his career. Rinzel created the TPD's first investigator position and Waddell was named to fill that role. He moved up the ranks and was named lieutenant in 2007.

Waddell concedes Tomah (fortunately) is not a community with a daily dose of serious crime. But it's certainly not Mayberry U.S.A.

"I've been to my share of critical care incidents and we had our share of homicides for a community this size," Waddell said.

Departments the size of Tomah often serve as training grounds for officers looking to move onto larger departments. Looking back, Waddell said he had the good fortune of working with many professional officers he knew were in Tomah as a springboard to bigger things. One of those was Aaron Olson, now the police chief for the Neenah Police Department.

Then there are local success stories like Melanie Marshall, Brittnay Westfahl and David Heckman. All are Tomah high school graduates working as TPD officers. Marshall and Westpfahl both longtime veterans. Heckman still early in his career.

Keeping a full complement of officers is more challenging.

"When I was hired I was one of 150 applicants," Waddell said. "Now with an opening we are lucky to see 10 applications.

A statistic driven by a diverse job economy and overall societal challenges of law enforcement, Waddell adds.

Traits to succeed in law enforcement are simple.

"You need people with common sense, some drive and you treat people with dignity and respect," Waddell said.

Those are principles he strived to keep in focus each day, Waddell adds.

Be assured Waddell said he is by no means in full retirement mode with relaxation his primary focus.

But he has no plans to populate the spacious family farmette with a herd of livestock to keep him busy. He is considering the possibility of obtaining a CDL and learn how to drive semi or possibly some heavy equipment training.

There may even be a few dairy farmers looking for relief milkers. Although he did not indicate any interest in brushing up those skills.

Not to worry Waddell says. He will keep busy. No plans to look back and wonder what if... He does not plan to be a stranger.

"I still appreciate this community," Waddell said. "Tomah is a great place to live, work and play."