Waddell, Robarge recognized at Tomah council meeting
Thu, 12/12/2019 - 10:12am admin1
In the case of Ron Waddell his recognition was the result of a culmination for years of service leading to his retirement from the Tomah Police Department.
In the case of Ron Waddell his recognition was the result of a culmination for years of service leading to his retirement from the Tomah Police Department.
1302 River Rd.
P.O. Box 252
Sparta, WI 54656-0252
Office Number: (608) 269-3186
Fax Number: (608) 269-6876
Email: news@monroecountyherald.com