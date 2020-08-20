Warrens Cranberry Festival named to prestigious 200 Best Shows List

Readers of Sunshine Artist magazine, America’s premier show, and festival guide recently ranked the Warrens Cranberry Festival among the best shows in the country.

Artists were able to cast their votes April through June to nominate their highest money-making shows from 2019.

The ballot asked artists to list the 10 most profitable art and/or craft shows they exhibited at during the previous year,

indicate their level of gross sales at each event, and note whether they consider themselves to be fine artists or

craftspeople for each event. The results were tabulated using a weighted scale based on four sales levels to ensure

that all events can compete against each other fairly.

“It is a great honor to be ranked among the best shows in the country, particularly when our exhibiting artists have nominated us.”

The Warrens Cranberry Festival began in 1973 to raise funds to improve the quality of life in the small village of Warrens, Wisconsin. The first festival was organized in five weeks with 75 booths in the art & crafts area and attendance was 3,500 people. Since then it has grown from a small community festival to an international festival with approximately 140,000 people attending.

The 48th Annual Warrens Cranberry Festival will be held on Friday, September 24, 2021 with the opening of the art & craft show, flea & antique market, and farmers market. The farmers market has over 100 vendors selling fresh produce including cranberries and cranberry products. The flea & antique market includes approximately 350 vendors selling new merchandise, toys, collectibles, and a variety of antiques. The art & crafts show features more than 850 artists and crafters coming from 35 states. The booths are handpicked for their unusual and interesting art or craft.

The Warrens Cranberry Festival also features cranberry marsh tours, a giant parade, music, food, and fun for the whole family. The festival will take place throughout the village of Warrens on September 24-26, 2021.