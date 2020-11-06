Warrens Cranfest latest COVID casualty

The list of large tourist draws in the region now a COVID-19 casualty includes the Warrens Cranberry Festival.

The Cranfest board announced Monday event will be cancelled due to the coronavirus. Cranfest was scheduled for Sept. 25-27.

According to a statement, "The Warrens Cranberry Festival Board of Directors based on an abundance of caution has decided to cancel the 2020 Warrens Cranberry Festival."

This is the first time the festival, which hosts over 45,000 people daily with over 1,300 vendors, has been cancelled.

“While we are disappointed to share this news, protecting our small community and many faithful visitors that come every year to celebrate with us is of extreme importance to us all,” according to the statement.

In canceling the festival, several factors were considered.

“This conclusion is made after much careful deliberation,” they said. “With the COVID-19 pandemic continuing to evolve unpredictably we feel strongly that the most cautious course is to allow more time for the situation to stabilize. We thank everyone for their patience as we have considered all the matters necessary to making this difficult decision. “We thank and appreciate your support and understanding during these times,” they said.

The 2021 festival will take place on Sept. 24-26. The decision marks the second large event cancelled due to the coronavirus. Organizers of the Dairyland Grand National Truck and Tractor Pull announced in May the Tomah event is cancelled. Word is expected soon regarding the Monroe County Fair in late July. Sparta Butterfest is also cancelled.