Warrens Harvest Day features tours of cranberry marsh and more

During the annual Warrens Harvest Day, visitors can tour a cranberry marsh, visit the state's only cranberry museum, sample award-winning cranberry wines, take a wagon ride to a pumpkin patch, pick apples at a 140-year-old orchard, and view arts and crafts made by local artisans.

The Oct. 5 event is hosted by the Wisconsin Cranberry Discovery Center, Wetherby Cranberry Company, DnA Vintners, Moseley Roadside Market, Rex Moseley Fruit and Vegetable Farm, St. Matthew Lutheran Church and the Warrens Area Business Association.

Wetherby Cranberry Company is offering marsh tours from 9 to 11 a.m. The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 6 to 12. Third-generation cranberry grower Nodji Van Wychen and other members of her family will lead the tours.

"Guests board buses and we give them a tour of our marsh, explaining how cranberries are grown and harvested. Visitors can also rent a pair of hip boots and wade out into the floating cranberries to have their photo taken. They just have to bring their camera. We'll supply the boots," Van Wychen said.

At the Wisconsin Cranberry Discovery Center, visitors can tour the interactive museum from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. to learn more about Wisconsin’s cranberry growing heritage. The center will also be serving cranberry brats for lunch, along with their custom-made cranberry ice cream.

Diana Hobson of DnA Vintners will be at the Cranberry Discovery Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., pouring samples of her award-winning cranberry wines.

Moseley Roadside Market is offering free wagon rides from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. "Anyone who wants to can take a ride out to our pumpkin patch to choose their own pumpkins and enjoy the fall colors on our farm," said owner Grant Moseley.

At Rex Moseley's Fruit and Vegetable Farm, owner Rex Moseley invites parents to bring their children to make memories picking apples on his family's 140-year-old farm.

New this year, St. Matthew Lutheran Church is holding their Annual Craft Fair in conjunction with Harvest Day. Area artisans will showcase jewelry, quilts, bird feeders and much more. Admission is free. Lunch is available.

For more information and a map showing the locations of each participant, see the VisitWarrens.com website or e-mail info@visitwarrens.com.