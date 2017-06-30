Warrens Independence Day Celebration July 3

Friday, June 30, 2017
This year's Warrens Independence Day Celebration is Monday, July 3.

The Warrens Area Youth Association is again sponsoring a street dance in front of the Warrens Lions Log Building from 6 to 9 p.m.

The Warrens Lions Club will have brats, hot dogs, chips, soda and other food available for purchase.

Weather permitting, the Town of Lincoln Fire Department's fireworks will begin at dusk at Birkholz Field. The annual display is paid for through donations from area businesses, organizations and individuals.

