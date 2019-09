Newly installed officers for the Warrens Lions Club are from left, Harv Foss, fist vice president, Corey Salzwedel, treasurer, Dave Kimpton, president, Bob Fink, new member chairman, Randy Ball (new member), outgoing president Chris Salzwedel, Jim Van Wychen, secretary. Also pictured in the back is John Hanson, Tomah Lion who was the installation officer.

The installation was earlier this summer.