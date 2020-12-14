Warrens man arrested following pursuit

A Warrens man is in custody after a pursuit near Tomah Thursday afternoon that ended with the suspect crashing his vehicle.

On Thursday, Dec. 10 at around 3:30 p.m. the Monroe County 911 Communication Center began receiving multiple calls reporting a vehicle that was speeding in and out of traffic, striking road signs, as well as other vehicles.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office responded and also requested assistance from the Tomah Police Department due to the severity of the traffic complaints. Units located the vehicle as it exited the interstate near Hwy. 131 south of Tomah.

Personnel from the Sheriff’s Office and Tomah PD attempted to stop the vehicle but it continued its erratic driving and fled. The driver lost control of his vehicle on a corner on County Highway M and his vehicle went into a field, crossed a creek and rolled.

According to the sheriff’s office, the driver and passenger miraculously escaped injury and were taken into custody. The driver was identified as 26-year-old Dominic Olsen of Warrens. The investigation found that Olsen was impaired and he had multiple firearms and open containers of alcohol in the vehicle.

Olsen was taken to jail on charges of drunk driving, fleeing, and 2nd degree recklessly endangering safety. The passenger in the vehicle was not charged with any crime and was released at the scene.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Monroe County 911 Communications Center, Tomah Police Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, Tomah Ambulance, and Oakdale Fire Department.