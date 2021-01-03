Warrens man convicted of vehicular homicide

A 48-year-old Warrens man was convicted Wednesday of four different charges stemming from a 2017 fatal car crahs. A jury of his peers convicted Yancy K. Dieter in Monroe County Circuit Court on one count of reckless homicide, one count of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, one county of homicide by use of a vehicle with a prohibited alcohol concentration, one count of knowingly operating a motor vehicle while revoked causing death and one count of failure to install an ignition interlock device.

In July of 2017, during the morning hours, officers were dispatched to a rollover car accident in Warrens. The caller, Dieter, said his leg was broken and he was crawling outside of the vehicle.

Dieter told rescue workers that he had been lying there for hours, as the accident had occurred much earlier in the morning. He also admitted that he had been driving the vehicle when it crashed.

Through an investigation, it was determined that Dieter was driving at 120 mph while drunk when his vehicle went off the road and crashed, killing his passenger, Keith Nelson, also of Warrens. A sample of Dieter’s blood, taken several hours after the wreck, showed a blood alcohol concentration of .192

Experts with the State Laboratory of Hygiene estimated Dieter’s blood alcohol concentration to be between .21 and .296 at the time of the incident. His blood alcohol concentration was between 10 and 15 times the legal limit for Dieter, which was .02

The investigation into the homicide was led by Sergeant Ryan Oswald of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, who was assisted by the Wisconsin State Patrol, the Wisconsin Crime Laboratory, the University of Wisconsin Pathology Department as well as others.

Monroe County District Attorney Kevin Croninger praised the efforts of all of those involved in the investigation, “These types of cases can be extremely difficult to investigate, the first few hours after this type of event happens are incredibly important to bringing a perpetrator to justice,” he said.

“Sergeant Oswald led and coordinated an investigation that was top notch. The investigation uncovered a plethora of evidence necessary to achieve an appropriate result at trial. He, as well as, all of those involved in the investigation deserve a significant amount of praise for their efforts. Without these efforts justice would not have been achieved.”

The prosecution was led by Assistant District Attorney Sarah Skiles and after four days of trial, the jury deliberated for just over three hours before reaching their verdicts.

“The jury’s verdicts send a strong message that the citizens of Monroe County will not tolerate anyone endangering the lives of others by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle,” said Croninger. “Mr. Dieter engaged in extremely dangerous and reckless behavior in 2017 which caused the death of the victim. I am grateful the jury took the time, considered the evidence in full and delivered a verdict that provides justice to the victim and his family.”

Following the jury’s verdicts, Judge Richard Radcliffe, who presided over the case, revoked Dieter’s bond and remanded him to custody pending sentencing, which is currently scheduled for April 21 at 2 p.m.