Warrens set for yearly Cranfest exodus

It's been going on for 47 years so Warrens is ready and they know what to expect

The Warrens Cranberry Festival kicks is Friday through Sunday. Lines will be spray painted for vendors. Parking lots will be roped off. Many kitchens around the area will likely be buzzing with activity as baked goods are prepared.

All streets through Warrens will be crowded with people with open wallets and debit cards ready to swipe.

Remains to be seen what craft will be the hot ticket item this year. Veteran Cranfesters always have a plan. Find that one favorite booth to purchase whatever is sold and go from there.

The 2019-2020 royalty have been crowned. They are Princess Katrina Carlson, Queen Lindsay Murdock, and Princess Annabella Haun. They will reign over the weekend and the next year will include appearances around the state.

Attendance at the first festival in 1973 was 3,500 and there were 75 booths. Since then it has grown from a small community festival to an international event with more than 140,000 visitors each year.

Cranfest was started to raise funds to improve the quality of life in Warrens. Fifteen people serve on the Board of Directors and Advisory Board. Cranfest is a registered nonprofit organization and has given over $2 million dollars in donations over its 46 years of existence. These donations have benefited Warrens, area schools, fire department and Warrens Lions Club and many other local organizations.

Each year the Festival also awards several scholarships to local youth, to help with their college tuition. • In appreciation and recognition of the use of their property during the Festival, the Warrens Cranberry Festival donates $100 each year to any village property owner in Warrens. The money is used toward the cost of minor repairs or beautification of their property.

Looking for cranberry products? Look no further than Warrens. You will find bagged cranberries, taffy, cranberry spray and potpourri, almond cranberry rice crispy treats, cookies, breads, cheese, maple syrup, sausage, fudge, jams, jellies, vinegar, granola, coffee and much more. Friday and Saturday you will find the cranberry jubilee right next to the Festival souvenir booth.

Parade marshals this year is the Veterans of Foreign Wars Joseph B. Kube Memorial Post 5387 of Warrens. The Warrens VFW Memorial Post is named in honor of Army Captain Joseph Bernard Kube, of Warrens, who was killed in Viet Nam in 1968. Kube was posthumously awarded the Silver Star for his bravery in the face of hostile action. The parade is Sunday at 1 pm.

The 2019 Marsh Medallion Hunt started Thursday. Two clues will be given each day until the Medallion is found. Clues will be posted on Facebook and the website at 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. each day.

The person who finds the Marsh Medallion can receive his/her prize by bringing the medallion to the Warrens Cranberry Festival office at 402 Pine Street. The medallion is a 2 3/4" diameter gold and red coin with a red ribbon. The medallion is hidden in a safely accessible location. You don't have to climb trees or use a ladder, or dig in the ground.

Please be respectful of property when searching for the medallion. There is a cash prize of $100.

Other attractions of note include a primate zoo on wheels on Pine Street with 12 monkeys. Bring your camera for a picture with a primate. Admission is $1. Musical entertainment includes Ecuador Manta playing Friday through Sunday on the entertainment state on Pine Street. Bree Morgan will also be performing early Friday afternoon.

Noted pumpkin carver Steve Dahlke will display his prowess carving pumpkins that weigh up to 2,000 pounds.