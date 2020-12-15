Warrens teenager dies in two-vehicle crash

According to a press release issued by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, a teenager from Warrens has died in a two-vehicle crash that occurred on Highway 21 in the Township of Byron Tuesday morning.

On Dec. 15, just after 10 a.m. the Monroe County 911 Communication Center received a call reporting a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Highway 21 and Crescent Road.

An initial investigation found that a 2003 Honda Civic was driving southbound on Crescent Road when the driver failed to stop at the stop sign at Highway 21. The Honda was then struck by a 2017 Kenworth straight truck that was headed eastbound on Highway 21.

A 16-year-old passenger in the Honda died in the crash and both drivers were evaluated for injuries and released.

Traffic was restricted on Hwy 21 for over three hours following the incident.

Due to ongoing investigations, names of those involved as well as additional information are not being released at this time. The MCSO was assisted by the Monroe County 911 Communications Center, Wisconsin State Patrol, Oakdale Fire Department, Tomah Ambulance, Tomah Rescue and the Monroe County Medical Examiner.