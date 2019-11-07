Warriors and Warlords coming to Recreation Park

Tomah's Recreation Park will turn back time a few thousand years over the next couple of days.

A medieval way of life will be presented during the Society of Creative Anachronism (SCA) Warriors and Warlords XXVI event at Recreation Park. Activities start Thursday and end Saturday.

Planned activities include armored combat, archery, bardic activities, classes on medieval life, dancing, equestrian, rapier combat, thrown weapons, youth activities, youth boffer combat, cut and thrust combat and heraldic consultation.

Be entertained and educated by the arts and sciences competition. There will be a large merchandise area or stop by Smith's Row to see the skill of a blacksmith working fire and metal.

This is one of the largest summer events for the SCA. Participants will be wearing attire from the middle ages (pre-1600s). Gates open for the event Friday and Saturday at 9 a.m. There are tours for the general public each day to learn more about medieval life.

Organizers encourage the public to attend. The gate cost per day for adults is $20. Children (6-years to 17-years) $10. Children under 5-years-old are free. For a more detailed schedule check the Warriors and Warlords web site.