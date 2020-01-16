Washington woman booked into MCJ following high-speed pursuit

On Jan. 10, Tomah Police Department responded to Kwik Trip North for a reported disturbance involving a male and female. A witness reported a female driver, later identified as 41-year-old Sarah M. Fast, was repeatedly punching a male passenger.

The information given to officers indicated Fast, of Spokane, WA was punching the male continuously for several minutes. Upon arrival, officers located the suspect vehicle and as they approached, it sped away.

Officers began a pursuit of the vehicle, traveling westbound on I-94. The suspect vehicle reached speeds greater than 100 mph.

A few miles into Jackson County, the suspect vehicle lost control, struck a guardrail and slammed into a tractor trailer forcing both vehicle off the road into the ditch.

Officers conducted a high-risk traffic stop involving numerous law enforcement agencies. Ultimately, both occupants were transported to Black River Memorial Hospital with minor injuries; the driver of the tractor trailer was not injured.

Once Fast was medically cleared, she was transported to the Monroe County Jail and charged in Monroe County Circuit Court with fleeing an officer, three counts of second degree recklessly endangering safety, disorderly conduct and operating while intoxicated.

Fast told officers she fled because she thought her and the passenger had warrants for their arrest.

A $5,000 cash bond was set and Fast is scheduled for an initial appearance on Jan. 23 at 1 p.m. before Judge Richard Radcliffe.