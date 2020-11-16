We want your hide

The Cashton Lions Club wants your hide. Your deer hide.

The local Lions Club is collecting deer hides during the 2020 Wisconsin gun deer hunting season. People can drop off deer hides at Ray’s Gas & Goodies during regular business hours. A collection box will be available.

The program, started in 1987 by Lion Bernie Stuttgen of Thorp, collects, salts, prepares, and sells donated deer hides from throughout the State of Wisconsin. From 58 hides collected in the first year to over 10,000 hides collected last year, the proceeds are used entirely to benefit the Foundation’s largest project, The Wisconsin Lions Camp. Wisconsin Lions now collect deer hides in more than 200 locations throughout the State of Wisconsin.

The Wisconsin Lions Camp is a summer camp program that serves Wisconsin children and adults with special needs, free-of-charge. The current cost to provide a one-week camp experience is $750, which is covered by donations from Wisconsin Lions, Lioness and Leo clubs as well as grants, corporate donations, and fund-raisers, in addition to the deer hide sales.

Wisconsin Lions have been providing camping without charge to Wisconsin residents with disabilities at its Camp in Rosholt, WI since 1956. The primary objective is to provide a fun, safe, and memorable camping experience that will have a positive impact on the campers’ lives.

Wisconsin Lions Camp offers one-week camping without charge to Wisconsin residents or non-residents who are attending school in Wisconsin. Sessions are offered to Youth who are blind/visually impaired; deaf/hard of hearing; diabetetic; or have mild cognitive disabilities. Camping sessions are also provided to adults who are blind/visually impaired or deaf/hard of hearing.

The Wisconsin Lions Foundation, Inc is a private, 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization that serves the State of Wisconsin through the Lions Camp, Eyeglass Recycling Center, Hearing Aid Program, Diabetes Awareness and Vision Screening.

The Cashton Lions Club appreciates your support!