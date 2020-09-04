Saturday, April 11, 2020
Pictured (on left), Chad Wehrs, Western Technical College’s Distinguished Alumni Award recipient for 2020.

Wehrs is Western Alumni Association distinguished alumnus

Western Technical College’s Alumni Association awarded this year’s Distinguished Alumni Award to Chad Wehrs, owner of Wehrs Machine and Racing Products in Bangor and an advocate for career and technical education in the area.

Wehrs is a 1997 graduate of the Machine Tooling program. Following graduation, he used his life savings to purchase equipment in designing and creating vehicle parts and products. After 23 years, his business remains strong, providing vehicle parts and products to racers all over the world. In addition to his professional success, Wehrs employs several Western grads.

“Chad is an excellent example of how determination, passion, and hard work pays off,” said Stephanie Knutson, Alumni Relations coordinator at Western. “He is a community leader and pays it forward in many ways. He serves as an excellent role model and resource for those in the community and students here at Western.”

Wehrs was scheduled to be the keynote speaker at Western’s commencement ceremony on April 25. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the ceremony has been postponed to a later date.

Western’s Distinguished Alumni Award recognizes dedicated service to the community or nation, leadership, personal growth and achievement, professional achievement, and contributions to the Western district. 

