What A Mess

The Sparta Area Fire District Department responded to a trailer rollover Friday morning that ended up being a little more work than it bargained for.

According to Fire Chief Mike Arnold, the driver of a truck hauling a trailer that was carrying two other vehicles, lost control on Hwy. 27 near Cty. Hwy. XX south of Sparta. The trailer flipped, breaking off a valve on the truck, which leaked diesel fuel.

No one was injured in the accident but the fire department was on the scene for three and a half hours cleaning up the fuel spill and helping right the trucks.