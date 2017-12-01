Who will be the boss?

So what's it going to be -- a county executive, county administrator or administrative coordinator?

By law, every Wisconsin county has to have one of those forms of government, and with the recent resignation of County Administrator Catherine Schmit, Monroe County Board members are reassessing their alternatives.

Jon Hochkammer, an outreach coordinator for the Wisconsin Counties Association (WCA), who is a former chairman of the Manitowoc County Board and sergeant at arms in the Wisconsin Legislature, attended Monroe County's administrative and personnel committee meeting Tuesday to layout its options.

And while he insisted the WCA takes no position on the best form of county government, the information he presented showed Wisconsin's counties are trending toward county administrators, what Monroe County has operated under for the past nine years.

A faction of the Monroe County Board seems to want to explore going with an administrative coordinator now that a vacancy exists, prompting Hochkammer's visit to Monroe County to review its options.

The first option, which the county board isn't seriously considering, is a county executive, an elected position with a four-year term. A county executive, whose authority is dictated by state statute, is the most powerful of the three positions, although its only qualification is the ability to get elected.

The county executive has the same authority as a county administrator, but also has veto power over county board action and can strike, in part or in whole, appropriations in the budget. He or she is only accountable to the electorate.

While it is required that counties with more than 500,000 population have a county executive, any county can opt for that form of government.

A county administrator's authority also is dictated by state law. As CEO of the county, the administrator coordinates and directs all administrative management functions, submitting a budget to the board and appointing and supervising department heads. Appointments are subject to county board confirmation, unless the board waves that right.

However, the administrator, like an executive, can dismiss department heads without county board approval. It also submits the budget to the board.

The administrator is accountable to the board, and can be fired by a simple majority vote without appeal.

On the other hand, an administrative coordinator's authority is derived from the county board, which dictates what responsibilities the position carries. A weaker position than a county administrator, the administrative coordinator doesn't have appointment authority unless it is granted by the county board.

Hochkammer said the administrative coordinator position in many cases has been held by the county board chairman but the state attorney general office in 2011 took the position that it is a conflict of interest for county board members to also act as the county's administrative coordinator.

While three counties still have the county board chairman acting as administrative coordinator, Hochkammer said the WCA doesn't recommend counties go with that structure because it doesn't believe it would survive a court challenge.

"We're pretty certain that if it was tested, the counties would lose on that so we're not encouraging them to do that," he said, adding any citizen could force the issue in court.

It is acceptable, however, for other elected officials, such as the county clerk, or department heads, like the personnel director or corporation counsel, to hold the position, he said.

Among Wisconsin's 72 counties, 11 have county executives, 26 have county administrators and 35 have administrative coordinators. According to a UW-Extension report, 10 counties have switched from an administrative coordinator to a county administrator, including, most recently, Green Lake County, where Schmit now holds the CA position.

Only one county, Buffalo County, has gone from a county administrator to an administrative coordinator and Hochkammer said that county is struggling.

"The WCA doesn't have a position on that, but, clearly, we're saying the trend is to go to a county administrator," said Hochkammer.

He said the biggest complaint he hears from county board members is they don't like giving up the power to appoint department heads to the county administrator.

"I personally don't see that as a big issue because whether it's an administrative coordinator or a county administrator, you have to work together," he said, noting the people in those positions aren't likely to make an appointment they know will be objectionable.

"County board members should set policy, approve budgets, hire good people and allow those people to do their jobs. It doesn't mean (supervisors) don't have an impact," he added.

In fact, he said the WCA has noticed negative impacts on county governments where supervisors try to get too involved.

"We clearly see where the boards are micromanaging or a specific committee is micromanaging, those counties struggle and in a lot of the cases they're the ones that are having more severe budget problems," he said.

He also cautioned that recruitment can be difficult because government is competing with the private sector, which offers qualified candidates more money.

"That is a struggle that counties have," he said. "Even if you have success hiring them, they move on where someone’s going to pay them more money very quickly."

Monroe County recently hired Jim Bialecki, Tomah's former city administrator, as the interim county administrator. His contract is for six months, giving the county a little cushion to search for a full-time replacement. Bialecki said he has no desire to go full time.

Hochkammer is scheduled to speak before the full county board on Jan. 25.