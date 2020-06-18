Why is it a good idea not to spray Garlic Mustard in the summer?

Garlic Mustard Alliaria petiolata is an invasive species brought to America by gardeners/ cooks who wanted the taste of a salad green they were used to eating in Europe. Germans, Brits, Norwegians? Let’s blame the French- Ooh La La!

Seriously, Garlic Mustard has become a huge problem in many states and in Wisconsin it is getting worse. It is especially dire in woodlands blotting out most ephemeral flowers. At our recent online meeting of the Monroe County Invasive Species Working Group, one of our members reported that with the floods we have been having in recent years the stuff is spreading across the flats where high water has receded. In conservation projects such as streambank stabilization projects we have noticed the same thing and, as a roadside weed in Monroe County, we are seeing more and more every year. Our Sparta Elroy Bike trail also has some areas infested and we have a small group of volunteers that spend a Saturday every June pulling and bagging the weed near Norwalk. We tried expanding the effort this year but COVID has caused a halt to volunteer activities on the trail.

We recently witnessed an attempt at control using herbicide in late June. The herbicide selected was for broad-leafed weeds and so would not kill the grasses, which is always a good idea as erosion can be accelerated when both broad-leaves and grasses are taken out. Sadly, the only plant that seemed to survive the spray, alone in a tangle of dying plants, was the Garlic Mustard still proudly erect.

We had recently done some research for a different landowner who wanted to spray Garlic Mustard, and using the excellent database in the MIPN web site* (*https://www.mipn.org/control/), it became apparent this would not work. The site told us there are no herbicides recommended for summertime spraying of Garlic Mustard. You can pull them (but once the flowers start to set seed they should be bagged and disposed of in such a way that spreading to new sites is not a factor). You can spray herbicides pre-flower in the spring and on “rosettes” in the fall. Late fall is good because even after a couple of frosts the rosettes survive and by then everything else has gone dormant so, with the right herbicide, you can kill just the invasive and not cause collateral damage to our native and other beneficial plants.

Want to find out more about invasive species management in Monroe County? Contact the Monroe County Invasive Species Working Group: Kevin Luepke, 608-388-4331, https://monroe.extension.wisc.edu/agriculture/monroe-county-invasive-species-workgroup/ or via Facebook