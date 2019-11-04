Wilcox 'AMP'ing up Music in the Park

In lieu of its 10-year milestone in 2020, Scott Wilcox is gearing up Americana Music in the Park (AMP) for this season to build anticipation.

AMP kicks off June 5 with live music at Gillett Park for six Wednesday nights. Other dates are June 19, July 3, July 17, July 31 and Aug. 14. Wilcox plans to announce bands/performers May 1.

"There are so many new things happening for Americana Music in the Park this year," Wilcox said. "Since it is our ninth year we are AMP-ing things up quite a bit to be ready for next year's 10 year anniversary. This year will include six events with bands from all over Wisconsin and featuring their original music."

Main entre food items served by Marco's Italian and American Grill of Warrens and there will be other side dishes and treats provided by local organizations and clubs. AMP staff will sell popcorn, soda and ice cream. AMP the Bear mascot will be at the park to meet young guests, he added.

Other new attractions include giant inflatables and an obstacle course for children. Craft vendors will be selling wares.

Food from local organizations will be provided again. Cost is $1 per attraction with ample time for children to burn off energy. There will also be craft booths featured this year.

"We are inviting craft booths to the event this year," Wilcox said. "If you have a craft or art that you would like to sell or share message me for reservation information."

There will be military veteran recognition through the summer

AMP is accepting applications from non-profit organizations that may want to sell food at the event to raise money.

Wilcox welcomes public participation.

"If you have a business and would like to sponsor something at our event, look at the sheet and see where your needs fit."

There are AMP sponsorship opportunities, $600 to sponsor a band, $300 for a solo or duo and $100 for support sponsorship.

"Many area residents have donated to AMP in the past and we continue to have more all the time," Wilcox said.

"We cannot do this without your support," Wilcox said. "All the proceeds go back to help our community and benefit Wisconsin artists."

AMP has donated music equipment to the Tomah Boys and Girls Club. Money was used to purchase a special needs swing at Gillett Park.

AMP and the Tomah Chamber's Downtown Thursday Nights will provide back to back nights of live music for mid-week entertainment for the community. Find a durable folding chair.