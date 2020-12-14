Wilton man injured in rollover

A Wilton man sustained serious injuries Thursday, Dec. 10 in a one-vehicle traffic crash on Mead Avenue in the Town of Sheldon.

Just before 10 a.m. the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a vehicle crash in which a vehicle had rolled over and struck a tree. The caller was the driver, Harlow Osteboe, said he was still trapped inside the vehicle.

Police determined the 1997 Ford truck Osteboe was driving lost control after hitting an icy area on the road. The vehicle then left the roadway and overturned, coming to rest against a tree.

Due to the nature of the injuries sustained in the crash, GundersenAir responded to the scene for transport.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Monroe County 911 Communications Center, Wisconsin State Patrol, GundersenAir, Sparta Ambulance, Wilton Fire Department, and Norwalk First Responders.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office reminds everyone that even with warmer than normal temperatures, the hills and coulees of this region can cause roads to be icy in certain areas.